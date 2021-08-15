Look Back ... to a consolidation of county schools for black students, 1946

Aug. 15, 1946, in The Star: The number of public schools attended by Black students in the Calhoun County school system will be reduced to 12 from its present 21 by the time the fall term begins Aug. 24, Superintendent A. C. Shelton announced today. Shelton said many of those schooling facilities are actually just churches, “where conditions were unfavorable.” Schools for Black children in the Duke, Wellington and Weaver communities will be consolidated with Brutonville, while Cherry Grove and Zuni will be consolidated with Mount Eagle. Fair Hope pupils will be transported to Choccolocco and high school pupils will be picked up there, and at DeArmanville, and carried to Hobson City together with pupils of Oconee to be picked up along the way. Two single-teacher white schools will also be abandoned, said Shelton. Sulphur Springs will merge with Ohatchee and Chosea Springs will merge with White Plains.
Aug. 15, 1996, in The Star: During the next two to three weeks, workers in Weaver will begin construction of an 8,200-square-foot building to replace the two old houses that serve as headquarters for the police and water departments, municipal court and the rest of Weaver city government. The $350,000 cost will be financed through part of a $1 million bond issue that’s also being used to refinance a fire truck and improve city streets. After the new building is complete in about six months, the two houses will be torn down, said Weaver Mayor Ed Kimbrough. Also on this date: The Cleburne County School system is delaying the start of classes for two weeks, until Sept. 4, because it doesn’t have enough classrooms for all it students. Superintendent Danny Mobley has ordered five portable classrooms, but they won’t arrive in time. “We just did not have the time or the money to build on,” Mobley said. Enrollment in the school system is growing and officials are unsure exactly why, although Mobley believes there’s a certain amount of migration from Georgia into the Ranburne area.