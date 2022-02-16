Look Back ... to a community center for Black residents, 1947

Feb. 16, 1947, in The Star: The USO building at 14th and Dooley streets, which has served as recreational headquarters for Black soldiers since 1943, is now the property of the city, Mayor E. D. Banks announced yesterday afternoon. The city paid $7,500 to the Federal Works Agency for the building. “This USO will provide important and long-needed facilities for the community activity of 34 percent of the city’s population and I count its acquisition a real step forward,” Banks said. Constructed at an original cost of more than $38,000, the building includes a stage and auditorium, seating for about 500, offices, a kitchen, showers and a library. It will be extensively renovated for its new purpose. Also this date: Anniston’s newest and most modern theater, the Calhoun, will celebrate its fifth anniversary of operation this week as a facility built with the most modern equipment and décor to highlight the quality of the hit pictures of the day. The very latest kinds of lighting, seating arrangements, colors and heating were used. Hard-of-hearing persons were not forgotten, either, as special outlets were installed so they could enjoy movies as much as anyone else. Thomas G. Coleman is city manager for four Anniston theaters under the Alabama Theater Group umbrella, one of those theaters being the Calhoun.
Feb. 16, 1997, in The Star: As cellular phones, pagers and two-way radios become increasingly common, towers that relay their signals might continue to sprout up like crabgrass after the rain. Anniston City Planner Willie Brown is drafting an ordinance that would establish rules for installing these towers, although the city ultimately won’t be able to stop telecommunications companies from putting towers wherever they feel they need them. The City Council is likely going to consider the ordinance in upcoming weeks.