Look Back ... to a comment period for incineration, 1996

June 7, 1946, in The Star: A letter to the editor from W. L. Webb cites an editorial on June 4 dealing with fire prevention to make the point that there are facets of Anniston’s overall fire-safety program that could stand to be improved. Mr. Webb writes, “Just look at the gasoline service station under construction on the southeast corner of 13th and Wilmer Avenue. The south wall of this structure is built right up against a dwelling and has a number of windows and openings in it. Such construction is a serious violation not only of the building law of the city but threatens the life and property of the entire block. Anniston has certainly suffered during the present city administration. All building standards disregarded, building false fronts to make up the two-story height required by law, creating every hazard known in the building industry.”
June 7, 1996, in The Star: The state will allow the Army to build a chemical weapons incinerator at Anniston Army Depot unless the public can persuade state environmental officials by Aug. 6 that the facility will pose a danger to the environment. A 55-day period for members of the public to comment on drafts of the hazardous waste and air permits will commence very soon. Also this date: State and local authorities say they seized control of the Community Action Agency yesterday to protect services to the poor and prevent agency officials from destroying records needed to investigate the CAA. A court order ousted Executive Director Rev. N. Q. Reynolds indefinitely. The takeover by outside authorities will likely speed the investigation into how the agency has handled state and federal money it has been given for community anti-poverty efforts.