Look Back ... to a coach's suit against JSU, 1997

May 21, 1947, in The Star: “Harris Avenue” is the new name for an Anniston street up behind the football stadium, extending from the junction of 20th Street and Sidney Circle southward to 19th Street. Given the name yesterday by the Anniston City Commission, the avenue honors city engineer H. P. Harris, a city employee for 24 years. Also this date: Hearings began this morning in Calhoun Circuit Court in which a young Blue Mountain shopkeeper, only in business since December, is charged with distributing obscene literature. Three 11-year-old boys declared from the witness stand they had obtained obscene pamphlets from the defendant. One of the boys was the son of a storekeeper who operates an establishment near the one run by the defendant. Testifying in his own behalf, the defendant flatly denied ever having seen the pamphlet in question or selling it. [The article doesn’t state what the pamphlet was about.] Additionally: Robert G. “Booty” Munroe, former Anniston High School star athlete and assistant pro at Anniston Country Club, has been named pro at the Talladega Country Club, where he will oversee golf operations there starting June 1. During the war, Mr. Munroe was in charge of the construction of the Fort McClellan golf course.
May 21, 1997, in The Star: Former Jacksonville State University football coach Bill Burgess has sued the university and its president, declaring he shouldn’t have been fired earlier this year. He contends his contract should have kept him on the job through January 1998, and he has requested that a jury decide the matter. Burgess, JSU’s coach for 12 years, filed the suit May 5. He’s not trying to get his job back but he would like monetary damages. Filing a lawsuit was a last resort, said one of his attorneys, Dwight Rice. Also this date: The Alabama League of Municipalities yesterday elected Oxford Mayor Leon Smith as its new president. Smith, who served as vice president of the league last year, starts a one-year term as the lead representative of the 422-member organization of Alabama towns and cities.