Look Back ... to a coach's brief tenure at Oxford, 1947

Dec. 21, 1947, in The Star: After less than a year in the position, Bill Finch has resigned as football and basketball coach of Calhoun County High School to accept a position as a drafting instructor at the Jacksonville Veterans School. The resignation became effective yesterday when the county board of education announced that 26-year-old Gilbert Adams, a graduate of Jacksonville State Teachers College, would take over the Oxford coaching duties at the start of the second semester. Finch’s short career with the Yellow Jackets was hampered by a team that was inexperienced and lacking in reserve players. He was, however, liked and respected by players and students on the Oxford high school campus.
Dec. 21, 1997, in The Star: The Hobson City Christmas parade yesterday was the last in a long line of parades this season, but it certainly wasn’t the least. For half an hour in balmy mid-December weather, motorcyclists gunned their engines, Shriners spun turns in mini-cars and a high school band blared. And to top it off, not one but two Santa Clauses waved to an adoring audience from atop an Oxford fire truck. The parade ended at the Larry Love Supper Club parking lot.