Look Back ... to a clever plea for housing, 1947

July 25, 1947, in The Star: With family housing space at a premium these days, someone has gotten creative writing a “want ad” to find a home for his family. It reads thusly: “Brother, can you spare a home? We are fed up with the present 'two families in every garage' policy. We want to live like human beings for a change. We need a four- or five-room unfurnished house to do so in. There are three of us. I’m a veteran. My wife will live with me and the half-fare is a ten-year-old boy. How about it, huh? Call Holder at The Star.” [Presumably that means he’s an employee at the newspaper.]
July 25, 1997, in The Star: Saks High School Assistant Principal Terry Studdard has been promoted to principal of the school. The Calhoun County board of education yesterday appointed Studdard, 42, to succeed former Saks Principal Frank Smith in one of several personnel moves. Smith had resigned after one year as Saks’ principal to take another education job out of town.