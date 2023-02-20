Look Back ... to a civil rights leader's visit to JSU, 1998

Feb. 20, 1948, in The Star: Coach Gilbert Adams’ Oxford Yellow Jackets pulled off the unbelievable last night as they soundly thrashed a veteran Piedmont basketball team, 54-26, to make their claim to the Calhoun County basketball crown virtually unchallenged. Shooting in his hometown gym, Chuck Miller, Oxford’s ace scorer, lengthened his lead over county point-makers with a total of 17 points while his closest rival, Robert Miller of Piedmont, put in 13 for the night. Maylon Forbus, the Jackets’ stellar defensive post, focused his efforts on an effective floor game.
Feb. 20, 1998, in The Star: The dream that Martin Luther King III’s father made famous has not become a reality, but there is still hope for it. That was the message the younger King brought to roughly 400 people gathered to hear him Thursday evening at Jacksonville State University. “The day about which my father dreamed is not today,” the younger King said.