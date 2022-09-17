Look Back … to a city budget that leaves the schools short, 1997

Sept. 17, 1947, in The Star: The Anniston Jaycees are sponsoring a traffic safety campaign, with an emphasis on safe bicycling, next week. The Jaycees will make a complete survey of city traffic problems and will make recommendations regarding the repair of old equipment and installation of new traffic signals where they’re needed. The bicycle safety program will primarily consist of getting reflective tape affixed to children’s bicycles and instructing the kids in how to ride safely in heavy traffic on city streets. Bradley’s Auto Top Company at 14th and Noble will provide the labor and time for putting the special tape on the bikes. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission yesterday approved an ordinance to permit the widening of 11th Street between Gurnee and Moore avenues. It’s not stated in the article why someone wanted that done.
Sept. 17, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council yesterday all but passed next year’s $28 million budget, giving less money to schools and holding tighter reins on the money it gives to the Main Street business development program. Unfortunately, though, without more money, the Anniston Board of Education finds itself $250,000 in the red as it tries to balance its own budget by Oct. 1, school board president Bob Etnire said after the meeting.