Look Back ... to a 'church week' census, 1947

March 2, 1947, in The Star: Extensive preparations are being completed for “Church Week,” March 16-23, when more than 15 churches throughout Anniston and vicinity will hold meetings nightly on the theme, “To Know Christ – to Make Christ Known.” Prelude to this religious emphasis week is the citywide church census to be conducted today, Sunday, by scores of volunteer census-takers who will visit every dwelling in the Model City this afternoon. Residents are asked to remain at home between 2-4 p.m. to facilitate the completion of the census. It is asked that occupants allow the census workers inside the home for the few moments needed to obtain the information sought. [No details were given on what the information might be.] Also this date: “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which opens today at the Calhoun and Ritz theaters and continues only at the Calhoun through Tuesday, is itself a wonderful motion picture. It brings James Stewart back to the screen after an absence of five years spent in the service of Uncle Sam. Lovely Donna Reed also stars in the film, which is wondrously simple in theme, wide in appeal and strong in the utter plainness with which it makes a clear, worthwhile and timely point.
March 2, 1997, in The Star: Traffic congestion on Quintard Avenue is today’s timely topic. Statistics from a local metro planning agency show that traffic on the thoroughfare between 22nd Street and the U.S. 431 interchange increased from 41,175 vehicles each day in 1993 to 43,502 in 1995. That section of roadway was built to handle 23,000 vehicles daily. There were seven traffic fatalities on Quintard last year alone, and a total of 452 motorists were injured, according to Anniston police. Planners are hopeful that Anniston’s proposed western and eastern bypasses will help prevent Quintard congestion from increasing, but completion dates for either one are a long ways away.