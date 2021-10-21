Look Back ... to a chemical engineer in an important job, 1996

Oct. 21, 1946, in The Star: For reasons unclear in the present day, no Anniston Star is available in the archives for this date.
Oct. 21, 1996, in The Star: A soft-spoken chemical engineer named Steve DePew is in Anniston for a couple of weeks to find a home for himself and his family to begin transition to his new job. His position is of more than passing interest to many in the area, for he will be project manager of the chemical weapons incinerator at Anniston Army Depot. In fact, he helped design the thing. The 39-year-old West Point graduate (1981) is confident the project he oversees will be safe, so much so that he’d move his family right next to it if he could. Right now his family — his wife, Diane, 12-year-old son Ben and 10-year-old daughter Jessica — live in Hawaii whilst he has been serving as deputy manager of the Army’s incinerator at Johnston Island. They’ll move here in January. Also this date: “Local Edition,” the name of the new Anniston Star-produced local television news program, debuts tonight at 6 on Anniston’s Time-Warner Cable channel 7. A rebroadcast will immediately follow, with two more subsequent reruns on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.