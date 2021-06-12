Look Back ... to a check company with big plans, 1996

June 12, 1946, in The Star: All Anniston taxi companies yesterday adopted a schedule of standard rates for trips to and from Fort McClellan. The fare between the city and the fort will be $1 for one passenger, 50 cents each for two passengers and 35 cents each for three, four or five passengers. The pickup zone in Anniston where this rate applies is centered on 13th and Noble and within three blocks south, east and west of that point. There will be a surcharge on fort passengers outside that zone. Also this date: Of the 8,000 fighting men Calhoun County sent into World War II, 6,000 have returned to the county and of this number all but approximately 200 have been placed in regular employment, according to Charles White, manager of the U.S. Employment Office, speaking to Civitan Club members at a meeting yesterday. White said there’s a shortage of unskilled labor in Anniston but a surplus of semi-skilled workers.
June 12, 1996, in The Star: A Birmingham-based check manufacturing company, Designer Checks, Inc., plans to open a new Anniston plant mainly because it expects to easily find employable people in the area. In an official announcement of its expansion, the company said it might hire more than 350 workers by 1997. Designer Checks has employed about 125 people at a satellite office in Oxford for several months but will outgrow that building with the expansion. The new facility will take up about 56,000 square feet of the 200,000-square-foot former Adelaide Mills building on West Seventh Street in Anniston.