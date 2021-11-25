Look Back ... to a charity football game for polio research, 1946.

Nov. 25, 1946, in The Star: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells” and “Merrily We Roll Along” will be played by the Anniston High School band in the Anniston Christmas parade Monday night, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., director L. P. Jackson announced today. It will march at the end of the parade, escorting Santa Claus. The 80-piece band will be led by Billy Hagler, drum major, and 11 majorettes, who themselves will be led by Mary Catherine Lloyd, head majorette. Also marching in the parade, as its 22nd unit, will be the 35-piece Cobb High School band, said Lillian W. Foreman, director. Corine Smith, drum majorette, will lead the band with eight other majorettes and a flag bearer. High school bands representing Piedmont and Talladega will march and perform as well. Also this date: Teams from Jacksonville State Teachers College and Fort McClellan will face off against each other for the “Charity Bowl” on Thanksgiving afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Anniston. Proceeds from the game will go to the Calhoun County Chapter of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation. A team from Fort Jackson was originally going to be the Fort McClellan team’s opponent, but it had to withdraw, so the college team stepped up for the good cause.
Nov. 25, 1996, in The Star: The final decision on who will succeed Gene Stallings as Alabama’s football coach will belong to athletics director Bob Bockrath, although university President Andrew Sorensen will have input. No formal search committee is expected to be formed. Anniston attorney Cleo Thomas, a member of the university’s board of trustees, said, “We are intensely serious about this program. We want to win. At the same time, there has to be a cultural fit.” Names being batted around at the moment include Mike Dubose, defensive coordinator; Woody McCorvey, offensive coordinator; Richard Williamson, Carolina Panthers receivers coach; Tommy Tuberville, head coach of Ole Miss; Terry Donahue, former UCLA coach; Rick Heuheisal, Colorado head coach; and Butch Davis, University of Miami head coach.