Look Back ... to a chance to get off party lines, 1948

Aug. 16, 1948, in The Star: Around-the-clock work in a rush job being carried out by the Southern Bell Telephone Company, at a cost of $120,000, will provide residents of East 10th Street and the Country Club section of Anniston, as well as Oxanna and Oxford, with the individual service they have hoped for since the early days of World War II, company district manager Drayton Bernhard Jr. said today. The project is part of an overall expansion initiated early this year by the company, he said. The practical effect of this work is that telephone subscribers who are now on 4-household party lines can now get the individual service they’ve been demanding.
Aug. 16, 1998, in The Star: As Oxford continues to enjoy an economic boom, and burgeoning middle- and upper-middle class residential communities expand within the city limits, an $8 million middle school will be unveiled to the community in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. today. Nearly 800 students have been registered to start classes there, said Principal Jane Batey. It’s built to accommodate up to 900.