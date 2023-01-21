Look Back ... to a chance to build better schools, 1948

Jan. 21, 1948, in The Star: Now that the necessary state legislation has been approved by the voters, a special local election has been set for Calhoun County voters to decide whether to impose a five mill ad valorem tax to build desperately needed buildings for their school system. Actually called a “school building election,” it is to be held on March 16. Also this date: The Anniston Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its 38th annual dinner for Jan. 30 in the College Dining Hall of Jacksonville State Teachers College. New chamber officers will be installed, and many special guests from the political, military and business community have been invited.
Jan. 21, 1998, in The Star: Science vs. social conservatisim, essentially, are lining up on either side of the nomination of Calhoun County native Dr. David Satcher to be the next U.S. surgeon general. Flanked by leaders of the Christian Coalition and Family Research Council, Republican Sen. John Ashcroft of Missouri announced yesterday he had placed a hold on Satcher’s nomination. This comes even though a Senate committee has voted to confirm Satcher, and the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians and several other medical groups support his nomination. Also this date: Some of the biggest players in the computer and telephone industries are teaming up to offer internet access so blindingly fast that clicking through pages on the World Wide Web could be as easy as flipping through a book. A single national standard is currently being developed for this service, which is known as asymmetrical digital subscriber line, or ADSL. The new modems compatible with this technology would let consumers browse the Web at 1.5 million bits per second — 30 times faster than the fastest modems now commonly available. ADSL would also allow users to talk on the phone while their computer is connected to the Internet via the same line.