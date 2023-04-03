Look Back ... to a CEO for a major local trust fund, 1998

April 3, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 3, 1998, in The Star: The Stringfellow Health Trust has hired Wayne Carmello-Harper as its new chief executive officer. Carmello-Harper, a 40-year-old native of Canada, will head up the $17 million trust fund, which allocates hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants yearly to nonprofit agencies providing services to Calhoun County. L. R. Jordan, a health trust board member and chairman of the search committee, said Carmello-Harper was hired over 20 other candidates for the job. “We feel very fortunate to have attracted him to Anniston,” Jordan said. Also this date: Workers at the Werner Co. rejected union representation yesterday by a vote of 253-166. Of the approximately 440 workers eligible to vote, 420 did so. Responsible for the production of aluminum ladders and extruded aluminum products, the employees turned down the bargaining umbrella offered by the mammoth United Steelworkers union.