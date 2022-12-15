Look Back ... to a Catholic groundbreaking, 1997

Dec. 15, 1947, in The Star: Playing tomorrow and the following two days at the Ritz theater is “Forever Amber,” based on a steamy novel published earlier in the decade. Showings are continuous each day from 11:30 a.m. to an 8:55 p.m. showing, with the cheaper prices for children and adults being before 6 p.m. Admission price before that hour is 81 cents for adults and 38 cents for children; after it, the price is $1.30 for adults and 65 cents for children, all taxes included.
Dec. 15, 1997, in The Star: A groundbreaking ritual was carried out yesterday in rainy, muddy conditions for a new church for the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic congregation of Anniston. Held where the church will rise at the edge of a residential neighborhood in Golden Springs, the service featured Bishop David Foley of Birmingham blessing the ground with incense and holy water. With the clammy rain, Foley had help from on high with the sprinkling. “As we are beginning our work, we are asking God to bless what we are about and make it His work,” Foley said. Then the bishop and Father Richard Donohoe of the local congregation turned the first two shovels at the spot designated for the altar.