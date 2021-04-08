Look Back ... to a catastrophic storm for the ages, 1946

April 8, 1946, in The Star: Arguably the fiercest storm to strike Anniston in its recorded history had the city in shambles today — yet miraculously without death or serious injury — after a shellfire-like wind and hail storm lashed the city for 30 minutes around 6:30 p.m. last night, causing property damage that will easily mount into the millions of dollars. The city resembles the bomb-seared beaches of Normandy and the shell-ripped shore of Okinawa after hailstones the diameter of half-dollars fell with a deafening roar, leaving the sides of buildings pockmarked as though they had been the targets of machine guns and stripping leaves from trees and bushes. Windows in the north side of many buildings were shattered out. Electrical and telephonic service was paralyzed and all highways leading away from Anniston were impassable due to high water for several hours. Birds and squirrels, normally ubiquitous denizens of any small-town landscape, were absent.
April 8, 1996, in The Star: The local office of the Community Action Agency is getting a reputation among its suppliers for not paying its bills on time. Some area companies, fed up with the agency’s debts, have cut off credit to force the CAA to pay up. The CAA buys supplies locally for many of its programs, including Head Start and the agency’s weatherization program. CAA director N. Q. Reynolds declined comment, but several suppliers discussed with The Star problems they’ve had with the agency.