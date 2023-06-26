Look Back ... to a candidate's withdrawal from November election, 1998

June 26, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 26, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston City School system faces a potential state takeover next summer if it does not improve student scores on the Stanford Achievement Tests. State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson made the statewide results of the SATs public yesterday. The results put Anniston’s school system in the dubious position of being the first, and so far only, school system in Alabama to reach what’s called Alert 2 status under the state’s three-year-old accountability rating system. Alert 2 status means that a team of five experts from the state Department of Education will work essentially full-time with the school system through the coming school year. Also this date: Calhoun County State Sen. Doug Ghee announced yesterday he will not seek reelection. “It’s mainly a family decision,” he said. The senator had won a third nomination without Democratic opposition in the June party primary. He would have faced Republican opposition in November from Del Marsh, who says he won’t be changing his campaign strategy.