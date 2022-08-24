Look Back ... to a busy week locally for Calhoun countians, 1947

Aug. 24, 1947, in The Star: Jimmy Meigs, youthful Anniston golfer, won medalist honors in the annual Anniston Country Club golf tournament with a two-over-par 73. Peck Leslie, defending champion who automatically qualified, shot a 74 in the try for medalist honors. Also this date: The news on this Sunday morning actually looks forward to several events that will take place in the coming days. Calhoun County schools open for their fall term tomorrow, and the 1947 Calhoun County Fair opens tomorrow evening at Oxford Lake, where exhibits will be shown in the two dance pavilions and in four tents. Organizers say traditional attractions of a fair will be emphasized, while “amusement devices and other attractions” will play a secondary role. Planning for a huge Labor Day parade and barbecue on Sept. 1 seems to be going well, while proponents of the “yes” vote in a state income tax referendum on Aug. 26 — a favorable outcome will produce more money for public schools — are expecting a large turnout locally. The amendment will also write a $2,000 homestead exemption on property taxes into the Alabama Constitution.
Aug. 24, 1997, in The Star: After years of begging, toil and delay, it looks like Calhoun County will finally get its business incubator this fall in the Greenbrier Industrial Park — and now there’s someone to run it. He’s Giles McDaniel, who comes to Calhoun County from Corinth, Miss., where he managed the Northeast Mississippi Business Incubation System.