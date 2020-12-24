Look Back ... to a busy peacetime Christmas, 1945

Dec. 24, 1945, in The Star: Even a cold, drizzling rain could not dampen the holiday spirit in downtown Anniston on this Christmas Eve Monday morning. The business district was filled with late shoppers in the usual last-minute buying rush, while at the post office windows a steady stream of people mailed parcels and letters that would surely be late for Christmas. The city was flooded this past weekend with holiday visitors coming in to spend Christmas with men stationed at Fort McClellan; some visitors stayed in private homes warmly opened by their owners. Catholic and Episcopalian congregations got ready today to hold church services tonight, while around the homes holiday decorations went up in windows and on doors. Private parties and family gatherings were anticipated with extra joy — but in some cases, great sorrow — in this first U.S. peacetime Christmas since 1940. (Of course, The Star will not publish on Christmas Day, but will be back on your front porch with the issue of Wednesday, Dec. 26.)
Dec. 24, 1995, in The Star: The sixth house built in this area by Habitat for Humanity went up more quickly than any of the previous ones — ten weeks from start to occupancy — but that’s because contributors wanted to get Elaine and Dan Blackburn and their children into their home on McIntosh Road, Oxford, as quickly as possible. The modest home has four bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths but wide doorways and hallways to accommodate the wheelchair one of their children uses. Move-in day was yesterday for the parents and children: Adam, 11, Matthew, 15 and Emily, 16. Also this date: By mid-February it will be possible for copies of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to be issued to individuals from the regional office of the Alabama Public Health Department at 700 Quintard Avenue. Accessing records in this way was made possible when the county health department computer systems were linked with a computer in the state vital statistics office in Montgomery.