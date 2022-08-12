Look Back ... to a busy Founders' Day, 1947

Aug. 12, 1947, in The Star: Five guest speakers from Anniston were present at the Founders’ Day celebration in Hobson City, which began yesterday at 2 p.m. with a parade. The procession started at the elementary school, traveled east on Morgan Avenue to Church Street, south to Park Avenue and west to the city park and baseball park. Mayor Howard Cunningham was among the officials on hand to welcome visitors. Prof. C. E. Hanna, principal of Calhoun County Training School, addressed the gathering on an education-related topic. Also this date: Sometimes lost-and-found ads in the classified section obviously have a “back story” but we just don’t know what it is. In this case, the notice reads, “Will man and little girl in red Studebaker truck who picked up black Pomeranian dog at Sentell Service Station on South Noble early Friday morning please return to two broken hearted little girls at Skating Rink on South Noble. No questions asked.”
Aug. 12, 1997, in The Star: Adding the 334 area code for the southern half of Alabama was supposed to provide enough phone numbers to see the state into the 21st century. But, a BellSouth official says the state will run out of phone numbers by 1999 if a third area code isn’t added. A surge in the use of cell phones and fax machines, and in accessing the Internet on computers, has used up many available numbers; the portion of the state now using the 205 area code will be short of numbers by about January 1999, it’s estimated.