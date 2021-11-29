Look Back ... to a busy 'Black Friday' in 1996

Nov. 29, 1946, in The Star: Anniston’s refusal to make a further payment of approximately $24,000 to Dethlefs & Hannon, contractors, for expenses incurred so far in the construction of the Medical Arts Building might result in legal action being brought against the city, as well as the suspension of further work on the structure, the contracting company said today. The city had until Nov. 22 to make the payment, which was due on Nov. 15. It’s estimated that the subsequent legal suit brought by Dethlefs & Hannon would cost the city at least $200,000. The builders are ready now to pour the concrete slab for the first floor, a task that needs to be done before inclement winter weather sets in. The building is the target of a lawsuit by a private party who claims the city has no right to use any municipal funds or resources to build an office building for private businessmen, i.e., doctors.
Nov. 29, 1996, in The Star: After a dismal Christmas shopping season a year ago, retailers are upbeat about the holidays in 1996, optimistic that consumers will be eager to consume. As if on cue, about 149 of them waited in the predawn rain shortly before 6 this morning so they’d have access to the best merchandise at Martin’s in Oxford. Beth Collett of Munford was among the first group in Martin’s. Wandering among the isles with a heap of clothing draped over her arms and shoulders, Ms. Collett was bleary-eyed after a night-long shopping spree that began shortly after midnight at the Oxford Walmart. But the payoff on this particular Friday morning is that by 8 a.m., Ms. Collett and her friends had nearly finished their Christmas shopping.