Look Back ... to a business issue in local court, 1947

Jan. 26, 1947, in The Star: Three days of hearing in the lawsuit that would prevent construction of a medical office building adjacent to Anniston Memorial Hospital, and would recover money already spent by the city on the project, were concluded yesterday in the courtroom of Judge Lamar Field. Eighteen hours of testimony and argument centered almost entirely on one point: Is the proposed building, on which construction has begun at the corner of Leighton and Tenth, a doctors office building or a hospital annex. If it’s the former, plaintiffs say, spending public money goes beyond the city’s legal authority. City officials contend it’s the latter: a portion of the hospital that will contain doctors’ offices. Judge Field won’t be issuing a ruling for several days.
Jan. 26, 1997, in The Star: Quintard Avenue could become the dividing line in a neighborhood rezoning plan for Anniston elementary schools when Johnston Elementary closes. Superintendent Paul Goodwin said he hopes by April to gain U.S. Justice Department approval for Johnston to close at the end of this school year. Also this date: Local fans of the NFL will be attached to their TVs this evening when Super Bowl XXXI kicks off during the 5 o’clock hour. The Superdome game pits the heavily favored Brett Favre and his Green Bay Packers against young Drew Bledsoe, age 24, who’s leading the New England Patriots.