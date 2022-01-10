Look Back ... to a business incubator being built, 1997

Jan. 10, 1947, in The Star: Wage increases for both hourly workers and piece rate workers have been granted to employees of the local Utica Knitting Mill company. The increase of ten cents per hour was the result of two weeks of negotiation between management and the textile workers’ union. A benefits plan, such as for hospitalization and life insurance, was put into place last September. Also this date: Statewide honor has been bestowed on two local men in their own fields of endeavor recently. Raymond P. Wheeler is the new governor of the Alabama District of Kiwanis International, while Robert W. Dethlefs of Dethlefs and Hannon, contractors, is the new president of the Alabama Branch of Associated General Contractors of America, Inc.
Jan. 10, 1997, in The Star: Following a mad scramble to raise more money, a local economic development group has awarded a $1.4 million contract to build a small business incubator. Construction could begin on the 40,000-square-foot facility as soon as weather permits on a three-acre site fronting Greenbrier Road in Greenbrier Industrial Park.