Look Back ... to a bunch of lost Scouts, 1948

July 29, 1948, in The Star: The city of Montgomery will soon have a number of wartime hardware “trophies” adorning its public parks, thanks to Anniston Ordnance Depot. The relics, likely to include cannons and light tanks, will be picked out in person next week by a Montgomery representative. They will be free, except for the cost of transporting them to the state capital. Also this date: A midsummer hike taken by Explorer Post 105, Boy Scouts of America, was climaxed by the entire post getting lost for two hours a couple of days ago. Ten explorer Scouts started out to explore the uncharged national forest west of Camp Mac and along the Cheaha Creek below Devil’s Den, but for a couple of hours there they were completely lost. They got reoriented, but then two of the group got separated from the others, and Mr. McBride, who operates Camp Mac, found the pair behind Lake Chinnabee. Those taking part in the trip were William Moore, Louie Bowling, George Kilby, George Longshore, Jimmy Fite, Robert LeFoy, Larry Armstrong, Gordon Mallory and Charles Horne. The Rev. William S. Stoney serves as adviser to the patrol.
July 29, 1998, in The Star: The Piedmont public school system is seriously considering implementing a year-round school calendar, and a preliminary report from teams of parents, teachers and students investigating the idea is overwhelmingly positive. But other parents and teachers who attended a public forum at the high school last night said they aren’t fully satisfied. The 175-day attendance mandate would remain in place; if it’s generally approved, the new schedule wouldn’t be adopted until the fall of 1999. Also this date: The Anniston City Council last night voted to give a local school support group known as Next Start $25,000 – after voting against the appropriation at least twice over the past few months. Next Start is Mayor Gene Stedham’s independent nonprofit that works with the school system to provide support and motivate the students. The committee was formed in March 1997 and has organized city clubs and business groups to serve in mentoring and tutoring programs at the city schools.