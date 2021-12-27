Look Back ... to a bingo oversight panel, 1996

Dec. 27, 1946, in The Star: Residents in the vicinity of Weaver will be pleased to learn that Weaver Dry Cleaners will open Dec. 28, bringing a modern dry cleaning service to that area. It will offer “cash and carry” or “pickup and delivery.” The proprietors are J. H. Snider and C. E. Norred. Also this date: The Post Office in Anniston has recorded a 21 percent increase in the number of letters and Christmas cards mailed in Anniston this year during the week before Christmas Day compared to the number mailed in 1945 during the same days, said Postmaster B. W. Pruet. However, postal receipts will be much lower than a year ago on account of the decrease in the number of packages mailed.
Dec. 27, 1996, in The Star: According to local coaches’ voting, Saks’ retiring head football coach, Bobby Joe Johnson, is worthy of being named Class 4A-6A Coach of the year in Calhoun County, while Mac Campbell, a 5-9, 175-pound running back for Alexandria High school, has been voted the 4A-6A Player of the Year. Also this date: A new commission is quietly getting ready to keep watch over some of the county’s loosely regulated bingo halls. The Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission, created by state law this past summer, officially takes office Jan. 1, 1997. The board has already created the permits and financial forms bingo operators will need to complete.