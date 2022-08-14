Look Back ... to a bill for horse racing in Alabama, 1947

Aug. 14, 1947, in The Star: A bill currently under consideration in the Alabama House would allow horse racing in the state. Rep. Norman Harris of Morgan County opposes it as the “biggest racket” in the United States, and the cause of some consumers neglecting their bills in order to have money to bet on the outcomes of the races. Bruce Doughty of Pickens county is sponsoring the bill, which is also supported by Rep. John Howell of Calhoun County. Howell said the estimated $3 million per year in additional revenue could help increase old age pensions. “As long as we’re going to have gambling, let’s make it legal and get some revenue out of it,” Howell said, making reference to betting conducted for football and baseball. Also this date: Home heating with coal continues to be the choice of many Anniston-area consumers, and Cook Furniture Co., 1214 Noble St., is advertising good deals on heating devices while the weather itself is still hot. A Torridaire brand model costing $99.50 boasts a 65-lb fuel capacity that requires building a fire only once a year, refueling it once every 24 hours. A $55 model has a “hot blast downdraft tube” and a circulation system that burns the coal gases and smoke that other heaters waste. The retail store also sells small radiant gas heaters and electric heaters. Just need a little heat? A cast iron “laundry heater” fires up in just a couple of minutes and costs only $12.95.
Aug. 14, 1997, in The Star: The strike by drivers for United Parcel Service means that about half the students at Ayers State Technical College won’t have all the books they need to start the school year. Bookstore clerk April Brasher reported this morning that hundreds of books hadn’t arrived. Ayers State is expecting more than 900 students to register this quarter. Also this date: On the recommendation of interim Superintendent Jan Hurd, the Anniston school board yesterday unanimously dropped its stringently constructed no-pass no-play policy and replaced it with one recommended to all Alabama public school systems by the state board of education. Students will begin the school year next week with a clean slate — no academic scores from the previous year will affect anyone’s standing in athletic or extracurricular activity. “I’m in favor of tough standards, but we have to be careful not to jerk the bar too high. I think possibly that’s what we did [last year],” Mrs. Hurd said.