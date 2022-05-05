Look Back ... to a biking event creating tired riders, 1997

May 5, 1947, in The Star: Training activity at Fort McClellan, where more than 300,000 troops were prepared for combat duty in World War II, has ended and today the vast reservation is being prepared for closing under orders placing it on an inactive status. The station hospital is to be deactivated by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, giving officials time to transfer patients to Huntsville. Also this date: Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Mrs. Laura Frances Edwards, age 83, of 1202 Quintard Avenue, who died at her residence yesterday morning. Four sons and three daughters survive her: Leslie and John Edwards of Anniston, Dr. W. F. Edwards of New Albany, Ind., T. E. Edwards of Rome, Ga., Miss Mae Edwards and Mrs. W. W. Wilkinson of Anniston and Mrs. Ernest Lacy of Jasper.
May 5, 1997, in The Star: The final day of the Cheaha Challenge Sports Festival drew more cyclists than it did last year, but fewer of them attempted the daunting 110-mile Century Plus ride to Mount Cheaha and back, starting from downtown Piedmont. Instead, many of the riders yesterday opted for the shorter and flatter Chief Ladiga Challenge. The first-ever event covered only 18 miles along a newly completed rails-to-trails path, and perhaps for that reason attracted 70 riders.