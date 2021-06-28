Look Back ... to a bike patrol by Anniston police, 1996

June 28, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston Teen-Canteen is reopening in new quarters tomorrow afternoon, some 15 weeks after it had been compelled to vacate its space on the third floor of the Radio Building. The Canteen is now located on the upper floor of the Calhoun County garage building between 12th and 13th on Court Street. The county has said the kids can use this section of the building for at least a year. The space has been renovated, decorated and had a new entrance cut on the Gurnee side of the building. All of the furnishings of the previous Canteen will be in this one, including a Rock-ola, a soft drink stand and games. J. J. Nash and Miss Margaret Griffis will continue to be adult advisers. During the all-too-brief summer vacation months, the Canteen will be open each day from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.
June 28, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston Police Department has added bicycles to its downtown patrol unit, enlisting the skills of officers Stan Ray and Keith Putnam to respond more quickly to crimes and emergencies than they could if they were on foot. Anniston is one of the first cities in Alabama to initiate a bike patrol program, which kicked off yesterday, along with Birmingham, Florence and Talladega. Also this date: Over loud objections from angry residents, the Hobson City Town Council has abolished its police department and is turning over local law enforcement responsibilities to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The Town Council approved the switch at a special meeting yesterday. A sheriff’s deputy will now be on patrol 40 hours a week, with the sheriff’s office being on call at other times. Additionally: With religious conservatives on his side, Gov. Fob James yesterday persuaded the Alabama school board to turn down $18 million in federal money that would have been applied to public education in the state. The board’s vote prevents local school systems from even applying for the money, which James believes would come with strings attached and “impose a social policy” before it would bring actual educational benefits to children. In fact, according to Donna Dickey of Sylacauga, first vice president of the Alabama PTA, representatives of PTAs in other states have said they used the federal dollars as they wished. Board members Bradley Byrne of Mobile and Stephanie Bell of Montgomery were among the board members who voted to reject the money, which was part of a “Goals 2000” plan for education improvement.