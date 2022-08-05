Look Back ... to a big-time moonshine haul, 1947

Aug. 5, 1947, in The Star: A powerful thunderstorm struck the city this afternoon at 2:30, serving to break the grip of the heat wave of the past several days. The accompanying wind blew out at least one set of plate glass windows in a downtown store and blew down a tree in front of First Methodist Church. The rain, mixed with hail, fell in sheets to drive down the temperature from a high of 101 recorded for the day. The day before, the high was 103. Fortunately, said Water Department Superintendent E. C. Knowlton, the city’s water supply was holding up well. Also this date: A native Texan who’s currently associated with a Chicago hospital will assume the duties of hospital administrator at Anniston Memorial starting Sept. 1, succeeding O. G. Dickenson, whose resignation takes effect Aug. 25. The new man, Murphy Cole, a graduate of Northwestern University with a master’s degree in hospital administration, was hired over 60 other applicants for the position. He and his wife have two children. Additionally: A car chase at breakneck speed over country roads early this morning by Sheriff A. A. Pate and Deputy Wright ended with the capture of a Georgia man driving an automobile that held 105 gallons of moonshine whiskey in cans. It was the largest confiscation of illegal alcohol by local lawmen since before the war, the deputy said.
Aug. 5, 1997, in The Star: Some friends of former gubernatorial candidate Winton Blount are encouraging him to lower his sights to the lieutenant governor’s race and not to challenge Fob James in 1998. “If he ran for governor, we’d have a party that’s fragmented and divided,” Republican National Committeewoman Bettye Fine Collins said yesterday.