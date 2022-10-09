Look Back ... to a big Scout party planned for November, 1947

Oct. 9, 1947, in The Star: Senior-year Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of Anniston are joining forces for a big party to be held on Saturday night, Nov. 8, at the “Little House,” which is the Girl Scouts’ headquarters building here. All registered senior Boy and Girl Scouts of Anniston, Oxford, Bynum and Jacksonville are invited. The seniors will trade uniforms for farm attire for the night and award prizes for the best-dressed “Daisy Mae” and “Li’l Abner” outfits. It has been dubbed the “Hayloft Jamboree” at the suggestion of Explorer Scout Charles Hamilton of Post 105. Square dancing will be attempted.
Oct. 9, 1997, in The Star: The United Way of East Central Alabama today is naming Sherry Sandidge, 49, as its new executive director. She comes here from Port Charlotte, Fla., where the United Way worked on a much smaller budget. Ms. Sandidge was chosen for the local post after a nationwide search.