Look Back ... to a big Independence Day celebration in Piedmont, 1948

July 6, 1948, in The Star: For the third consecutive year the city of Piedmont threw a gala celebration of Independence Day, staged by the Piedmont Lions Club. An estimated 15,000 people witnessed a parade of highly decorated floats which passed down Main Street, itself decked with bunting and clusters of flags. Around two dozen floats represented Piedmont industries, organizations and activities. Sporting contests were held later in the day, Congressman Albert Rains made a speech, a beauty contest was won by Miss Frances Merle McAbee, and the celebration climaxed with fireworks followed by a street dance.
July 6, 1998, in The Star: Officials of the B. R. Williams Trucking Co. in Oxford have been named to separate prestigious positions. Gregory Brown, president of the company, has been named to the board of directors of SouthTrust Bank of Calhoun County. He holds an accounting degree from Jacksonville State University and a law degree from the Birmingham School of Law. Bill Watson, also of B. R. Williams, assumed office last week as a member of the board of the the Alabama Trucking Association. Watson will serve as vice chairman of the truckload carriers division for the group.