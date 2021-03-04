You have permission to edit this article.
Look Back … to a big farm for sale at Boiling Springs, 1946

The building described in this headline in 1949 is still there, for after it finished serving as space for Sears it became, in 1988, space for administrative functions of Calhoun County government. According to the article, completion date was to be spring of 1950.

March 4, 1946, in The Star: Eight students from Anniston High School were selected for first chair positions in the All-State A and B Bands two days ago at the Alabama High School Music Festival at Tuscaloosa. First chair positions went to Don Lasley, clarinet solo; Leon Harrison, alto saxophone; Julian Stephens, tenor saxophone; Luther Bevis, baritone saxophone; Tom Curry and Agnes Denman, trumpet; Homer Sparks, first chair in the third trombone section; Leta Casey, baritone saxophone in the B band; and James Baker, cornet in the B band. In total some 40 members of Anniston High School’s music program attended, with music department head and director L. P. Jackson. Also this date: What’s known as The Boiling Springs Farm is listed for sale in the classifieds section for $85,000. You could buy a dozen or more nice city homes for that price these days, but this acreage — being sold only because the owner has become “crippled” — is like a small town in itself. Encompassing 1,083 acres, the tract boasts 14 dwellings, many barns, year-round running water and paved highway frontage. [Ads on subsequent days note that the land lies along Highway 78.]

March 4, 1996, in The Star: Time and change caught up with the old Electrik Maid bakery building at 1023 Noble St. After standing for a century, but vacant for most of the past decade after the bakery closed in 1987, it’s been turned over to a wrecking crew. The structure had been deemed too unsound to renovate; its space will be filled by a “pocket park” which will be fenced and closed off at night.

