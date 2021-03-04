Look Back … to a big farm for sale at Boiling Springs, 1946

March 4, 1946, in The Star: Eight students from Anniston High School were selected for first chair positions in the All-State A and B Bands two days ago at the Alabama High School Music Festival at Tuscaloosa. First chair positions went to Don Lasley, clarinet solo; Leon Harrison, alto saxophone; Julian Stephens, tenor saxophone; Luther Bevis, baritone saxophone; Tom Curry and Agnes Denman, trumpet; Homer Sparks, first chair in the third trombone section; Leta Casey, baritone saxophone in the B band; and James Baker, cornet in the B band. In total some 40 members of Anniston High School’s music program attended, with music department head and director L. P. Jackson. Also this date: What’s known as The Boiling Springs Farm is listed for sale in the classifieds section for $85,000. You could buy a dozen or more nice city homes for that price these days, but this acreage — being sold only because the owner has become “crippled” — is like a small town in itself. Encompassing 1,083 acres, the tract boasts 14 dwellings, many barns, year-round running water and paved highway frontage. [Ads on subsequent days note that the land lies along Highway 78.]
March 4, 1996, in The Star: Time and change caught up with the old Electrik Maid bakery building at 1023 Noble St. After standing for a century, but vacant for most of the past decade after the bakery closed in 1987, it’s been turned over to a wrecking crew. The structure had been deemed too unsound to renovate; its space will be filled by a “pocket park” which will be fenced and closed off at night.