Look Back ... to a big back-to-school issue, 1947

Aug. 17, 1947, in The Star: Just about anything the local reader would want to know about the beginning of the 1947-48 school year in Anniston and Calhoun County can be found in today’s large 28-page issue. Principals and other school officials have written about what they hope to accomplish and what the conditions are at various schools in the city and county; a couple of articles list all the teachers and the schools to which they’ve been assigned. Photographs of several schools accompany the articles. Anniston’s schools this year are Anniston High School, Cobb Avenue High School, Quintard Junior High School, Sixth Ward School, Noble Street School, Wilmer Avenue School, Twelfth Street School, Glen Addie School, Woodstock School, South Highland School and Pine Avenue School. [In this era of segregation, Anniston’s Black students attended Cobb, Twelfth Street and South Highland.] Also this date: Piano lessons will be offered this year as an elective in Anniston public schools in grades 2-9. The lessons will be adapted to the needs of the multi-student classroom by use of an electrical device used by the teacher to “dictate” the music to the class by means of a small electric cable. Students will have individual keyboards at their own desks. Additionally: Calhoun County High School will open the year with a faculty of 20, plus the band instructor and piano teacher. Oxford’s band is beginning its second year.
Aug. 17, 1997, in The Star: In the year since Gorden Mitchell took the job of Calhoun County school superintendent, succeeding Jim Winn, he has reorganized the central office staff, added a staff attorney and security specialist, and spent the summer in an intensive search for five new principals and six new assistant principals. One of his biggest building projects this year will be a new classroom wing at Weaver Elementary – a project that will end in the demolition of the original Weaver school building, the oldest part of the school as it stands today. Also this date: The Alabama Department of Transportation has planned for more than 10 years to widen Alabama 21 to four lanes from Oxford to Talladega. While most residents who live along the highway agree it needs to be widened, many don’t agree with how the project is being handled. They say the state is offering them enough money to replace the property it will need to enlarge the roadway.