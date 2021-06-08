Look Back ... to a Baptist building trip to North Dakota, 1996

June 8, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 8, 1996, in The Star: World-class bicyclists can’t train on Peachtree Street, so it’s possible that a Canadian cycling team will train in Calhoun County during the Summer Games in Atlanta. Chamber of Commerce officials here say they’re negotiating with the team. Mac Gillam, chairman of the chambers’ team recruitment committee, said nothing has been confirmed yet, but he expects to get the final word sometime next week. “It’s one sport that we have excellent training opportunities for,” Gillam said. Also this date: Some four dozen hardy workers representing churches of the Calhoun Baptist Association are making their way to North Dakota this weekend to help out a church in Bismarck. The pastor of Riverwood Baptist Church is the Rev. Ron Rich, a former pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Oxford. “His building is small. We’re going to go up and build him another building so he has expansion,” said Don Carroll, director of missions of the Calhoun Baptist Association. Rev. Rich has been at Riverwood since August 1993.