Look Back ... to a bakery business' expansion, 1946

Oct. 10, 1946, in The Star: When the nine-mile stretch now under construction between Fort McClellan and Jacksonville is completed, motorists will be able to travel on a new two-lane concrete federal highway from Anniston to the college town. The new pavement will begin about three miles from Anniston, or 500 feet beyond the North Gate of the fort. Grading should be finished by December and the highway itself completed in August 1947. Also this date: Marcus A. Howze Sr., a prominent Anniston businessman in the grocery sector, also a director of Commercial National Bank, died early this morning at his home at 1331 Montvue Road. Private funeral services will be held at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Hattie Ray Howze, and one son, Marcus A. Howze Jr. Additionally: Construction has been started on E. C. Lloyd’s new $150,000 wholesale bakery at the intersection of Hunter Street and the Bankhead Highway, west of the city. The all-new bakery with all-new machinery will encompass 25,000 square feet of operating space. Mr. Lloyd’s present bakery will maintain a reduced presence at its location in the 1300 block of Noble Street. He came to Anniston from Rome, Ga., in 1919 and bought out the Nonnenmacher Bakery at 11th and Moore. Lloyd’s Bakery has a sales territory that extends 60 miles from Anniston in all directions. [The bakery would last only a few years under Lloyd’s control, being sold to the Hartzog family in 1951.]
Oct. 9, 1996, in The Star: It’s been 16 years since the country music foursome known simply as Alabama signed its big-label recording contract. Tonight, to kick off a new season of the Knox Concert Series in Anniston, Teddy Gentry and his bandmates will perform at the Anniston High School auditorium — a much more intimate venue than they’re used to. Also this date: Saks Elementary School teacher Wanda Duckett was the recent winner in a grand-prize drawing for 10 multimedia computers networked together in a computer lab worth an estimated $50,000. The lab will be installed within a few days in Mrs. Duckett’s transitional first-grade class at Saks. The computers are equipped with modems so they will eventually be able to take advantage of Internet resources. Additionally: Veteran and honored editor Chris Waddle has been appointed executive editor of The Anniston Star with operational responsibility for both the news and the editorial pages of the newspaper. Waddle, who had been The Star’s editorial page editor, takes on additional responsibilities for directing the news content which had been handled by Randolph Murray. Murray has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Star’s editorial page editor since 1985, Waddle first came to The Star in 1982 as managing editor. He was born in Texas in 1944.