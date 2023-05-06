Look Back ... to a $2 million offer for Johnston school, 1998

May 6, 1948, in The Star: Continuing in his determination to give Anniston the “new look” in standard big-city traffic regulations, Mayor E. D. Banks today ordered signs erected that will direct one-way traffic in the two major alleys running parallel with Noble Street. The flow henceforth will run only north in the alley between Noble and Wilmer and only south in the alley between Noble and Gurnee, thus affording motorists the chance to get through the district more quickly, or to make a loop without hindering thru-traffic. This, and the creation of parking lots, sometimes on the private property of cooperating owners, is helping to resolve the transportation frustrations of residents and visitors.
May 6, 1998, in The Star: Regional Health Services Inc., the for-profit, private arm of Regional Medical Center, was the sole bidder yesterday afternoon in the Anniston school board’s effort to sell the land and buildings of Johnston Elementary School. It offered $2,050,000, stating it would like to take immediate possession of the athletic field and would negotiate a time for the board to vacate the rest of the property. School board members previously said they were hoping for more than one bid, but that’s all there was. If Regional Health Services gets the property, it already has three potential uses for it.