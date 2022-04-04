Look Back ... to 9th-graders tour of The Star

April 4, 1947, in The Star: An organizational meeting of the Anniston Lions Club was held last night at 7 at the Jefferson Davis Hotel with 28 charter members. J. S. Hardegree was elected president and F. P. Gulledge was elected first vice president. Max Worthy holds the position of “tail twister.” Also this date: The two sections of the ninth grade civics class of Anniston High School, accompanied by instructors Mr. J. H. Rutledge and Miss Myrtle Lee Fryar, visited the offices of The Anniston Star two days ago during the afternoon to observe first hand the production of a newspaper. Starting upstairs, the students saw the news coming in from all parts of the world on teletype machines and local news being prepared by reporters. Following the “copy” downstairs, the children saw advertisements being made up and both advertising and news copy being set into type, then made up into page, cast, and finally obtained a paper fresh from the rolling presses. A few of the students on the tour were Donald Frazier, Clifford Gober, John Whitlock, Evelyn Cheatwood, June Craton, Jane Edwards, Betty Hancock, Douglas Nolan, Troy Talley, Joyce Patty, Evelyn Riley, Joyce Wilkerson and Billy Dillard.
April 4, 1997, in The Star: Addressing the Anniston Kiwanis Club yesterday on the current condition of his city, Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham said things are going well, and problems are being addressed. “The council I serve on has a lot of expertise, and we’re working together to address every thorn that we’ve uncovered. We’re the most professionally run city of our size in the state,” Stedham said. Also this date: O’Henrietta, the pig whose exploits and adventures as a wild, wandering creature around the eastern section of Henry Road in Anniston, has now caught the attention of national news media for her determination to remain out of captivity. Local police have been trying to catch O’Henrietta for nearly three weeks.