Look Back ... to $7,500 allocated to celebrate city's birthday, 1948

April 23, 1948, in The Star: That really isn’t a dust storm you’ve been seeing about 25 miles northeast of Anniston — that’s folks running for office in Piedmont. When they closed the books on the qualifiers last week, the Democratic head man in charge of qualifications, W. E. Moon, sharpened his pencil and counted 19 candidates for six offices up for election. That might now seem like so many, but it’s quite a few when it averages up to being one candidate for every 36 registered voters in Piedmont. That figure is approximate, but it’s close. The election is May 18. Four men are running for mayor — namely, C. S. Fagan, Zac Scogin, Ivy C. Turner Jr. and W. Y. West — and 15 are running for council positions. Also this date: A contract involving the expenditure of $7,500 for a gala week celebrating Anniston’s 75th birthday July 11-17 was signed yesterday by officials of the local anniversary corporation and representatives of the John B. Rogers Producing Company of Fostoria, Ohio. The contract calls for a continuous pageant, with a local cast of 700 persons, to be presented nightly during the celebration week.
April 23, 1998, in The Star: After four rejections by employees at the Anniston grocery distributor SuperValu, workers there voted 155-74 yesterday to approve representation by the Teamsters union. Also this date: Turmoil and discontent on the Anniston school board is affect staff members’ willingness to stay at their posts. Jan Hurd, Anniston’s interim superintendent, says she won’t apply for the job and wouldn’t accept it if it were offered to her by the current board. She’s looking elsewhere for work and if she finds it she’ll be gone after July 1. Some others on the school system staff say they’re looking, too. “It goes back to our city, the City Council, for allowing this — for not being more selective in the people they put on the board. I’ve worked in the school system for years and I’ve never seen anything like this.” Said Tom Sudduth, director of field services for the Alabama Education Association, “They’re going to keep bickering as they have in the past.”