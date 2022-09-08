Look Back … to 4,800 kids in Anniston public schools, 1947

Sept. 8, 1947, in The Star: Anniston City Schools opened today for the first complete school day in the 1947-48 term with approximately 4,800 children enrolled in all the schools — slightly higher than last year’s figure. The school day runs from 8 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. for the elementary schools (although the first-graders’ day will end at noon for the first six weeks, to get them used to it), including a 45-minute lunch period. The high schools will begin their day at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m., including a 35-minute lunch period. Superintendent Rayburn J. Fisher, using approximate figures, puts enrollment in these categories: 2,100 children in the white elementary schools and 900 in the Black elementary schools; Quintard Junior High has an enrollment of about 350, while Anniston High School has 1,050 students and about 400 will attend Cobb High School.
Sept. 8, 1997, in The Star: A feature article on the old Anniston Manufacturing Co. building finds that the massive three-story brick-and-heart-pine structure is likely in its final days — figuratively, anyway. A plan to protect the building as part of a local historical district fell apart two years ago, then a more recent plan to scrap the insides of surrounding warehouses and use that material in the renovation of the mill also failed to develop. Now all the property is owned by a local businessman who’s selling scrap out of the warehouses and in the next couple of years may tear down the mill itself.