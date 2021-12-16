Look Back ... to 300 new homes in Anniston, 1946

Dec. 16, 1946, in The Star: A review of building permits for the City of Anniston for most of this year (until Dec. 14) shows that construction was initiated on 319 new homes and another 398 homes or dwelling units were remodeled or enlarged. Permits were granted for 95 new or improved stores, 67 commercial buildings and 23 new or improved industries. A city official noted that these figures don’t include residential and commercial activity that's occurring right outside city limits (yet close in enough to affect the general business climate).
Dec. 16, 1996, in The Star: Golden Springs Elementary School could get as many as 150 additional students if Johnston Elementary closes, according to a federal court consent order signed last week. Golden Springs currently has 287 pupils enrolled. The Anniston school system has agreed to the consent order, which also requires it to bring the ratio of black and white teachers at Golden Springs and Tenth Street Elementary in line with the ratio at the system’s other schools within two years. Also this date: It was brother against brother in a local football game yesterday as Anniston police Capt. Mike Fincher and his blue-line teammates squared off against fire department Capt. Bill Fincher and his firefighter teammates in a charity game that raised about $3,000 for needy families. Mike Fincher served mostly as coach of the cop team, but at one point he was in the game — and intercepted a pass thrown by his brother.