Look Back ... to 16 as driving age, again, 1947

Nov. 4, 1947, in The Star: Fifteen-year-olds who delayed or neglected to get their driver’s licenses before last week – when Gov. Folsom signed the bill raising the legal driving age to 16 – are really kicking themselves now. Licenses obtained by the teens prior to the deadline are not being rescinded, but all future applications of those who are not yet 16 will be turned down. When there was a shortage of drivers during the war, the driving age in Alabama was lowered to 15, but the end of the war has brought restoration of the 16-year-old minimum age. Also this date: What’s being promoted as the biggest Christmas parade ever seen in Anniston has been announced as an event of Dec. 2. The Chamber of Commerce has signed a contract with a Philadelphia firm to bring new giant balloons that will float along the parade route. The parade will open the Christmas season here, with the festive downtown lights being turned on for the first time that night. The downtown Anniston lamp posts will be adorned with 30-inch hemlock wreaths and it’s expected that a Christmas tree will stand atop the Commercial National Bank building ("the 10-story building").
Nov. 4, 1997, in The Star: A cut in a trunk telephone line killed service to 1,100 BellSouth customers yesterday afternoon, isolating homes and businesses that rely on the lines. BellSouth spokeswoman Cynthia Wing said the problem occurred when subcontractors working for another utility hit the line while digging near 10th and Wilmer in downtown Anniston.