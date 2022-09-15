Look Back ... to 10-digit dialing for everyone someday, 1997

Sept. 15, 1947, in The Star: Registration of students began at Jacksonville State Teachers College this morning and will continue through tomorrow afternoon. Upperclassmen were enrolled today with freshmen beginning their program orientation tomorrow. This afternoon an informal reception will be held for students on the terrace of Graves Hall, with greetings and step-singings under the direction of Walter A. Mason. Meanwhile, also under the direction of the university, Jacksonville city schools opened registration this morning with classes scheduled to begin tomorrow. Because of the new facilities, this year is expected to be the most successful in school history at Jacksonville. Also this date: A fire of undetermined origin which broke out in a truck near Picayune, Miss., yesterday afternoon resulted in the complete loss of nearly all clothing, household furnishings and wedding presents belonging to an Anniston newlywed couple, Mr. and Mrs. T. J. Brothers. Mr. Brothers, who is planning to attend Tulane Medical School this year, had been driving to New Orleans with his brother-in-law, William Warnock, in a Warnock Furniture Company truck to set up housekeeping when the fire occurred.
Sept. 15, 1997, in The Star: Calling your next-door neighbor could soon require tapping 10 digits instead of seven if the Alabama Public Service Commission approves an “overlay” plan for area codes today. The goal is to provide more telephone numbers in north Alabama. The other option would be to carve out a new area code district in the northern half of the state. Alabama for decades had only the one area code, 205, until 334 was established in 1995 for south Alabama. “Everybody will start dialing 10 digits for a local call before most of our lifetimes are over,” said BellSouth spokesman Bill Todd. Also this date: For folks who grew up in and around west Anniston, Walter Barron is more of a business baron. His cab business based at “A” Street and Leighton Avenue is his latest incarnation. It brings a parade of entertaining or news-bearing characters into his life every day. “First, you’ve got to be determined,” says Barron, an Anniston native. “You’ve got to go into something you like, and don’t go into anything you don’t know something about.”