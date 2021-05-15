Look Back ... Police chief: Please don't shoot squirrels on Quintard, 1946

May 15, 1946, in The Star: Police Chief J. L. Peek would like to inform anyone who doesn’t already know that shooting squirrels inside the city of Anniston is not a sport — it is destruction and is against the law, besides. The evidence for this illegal activity is that several dead squirrels have been found within the last few days on Quintard Avenue between Fifth Street and Seventh Street. All had been shot with a .22 rifle. Squirrels are valued animals in the city, the chief said, noting that many of the little critters were lost due to the tornadic hailstorm that battered the city last month. Also this date: The four high schools in the Calhoun County system will dismiss on Friday, May 17, for the summer vacation, and their 141 total graduates will receive their diplomas either that night (in the case of Alexandria High School) or on the following Monday (Ohatchee, Oxford and White Plains).
May 15, 1996, in The Star: Anniston Mayor David Dethrage announced at the end of last night’s City Council meeting that he would not run for a second term in office, saying that he wants to spend more time with his family and concentrate on his real estate business. He urges any other residents who feel inclined to jump into the race, for which qualifying begins on July 2. The election is Aug. 27, 1996. “I have no regrets about what I’ve done, the decisions I’ve made, and if I had everything to do all over again, I’d do it over again in a heartbeat,” Dethrage told the council and the audience. Also this date: The City Council took another step last night toward a plan to raze Anniston City Hall, relocate the federal bankruptcy court to the site and put city offices in another building. Members voted to have the Downtown Redevelopment Authority offer a lease on the City Hall site to the federal government for the bankruptcy court’s use. The city would be paid $54,000 a year for use of the property if federal officials choose the City Hall site. If the court were to ever leave the site, the property would revert to the city. Sloss Development Co. of Birmingham would build the bankruptcy court expansion.