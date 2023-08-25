Look Back ... Peacetime draft expected to draw 2,000 here, 1948

Aug. 25, 1948, in The Star: More than 2,000 young men of Calhoun County are expected to register for peacetime military service between the dates of Aug. 30 and Sept. 4, according to an announcement from officials of local Draft Board No. 8. The law states that those men born in 1922 after Aug. 30, and in 1923, 1924, and 1925 are required to register. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission will be asked to issue more than $1 million worth of school bonds, based on the recently passed five-mill special school tax, to pay for a new junior high school and additions to four existing school buildings, Anniston Board of Education chairman C. H. Young said.
Aug. 25, 1998, in The Star: Nine members of the AIDS Services Center 14-member board of directors resigned recently after what they said was a 10-month difference of opinion over the Hobson City clinic’s operation. Some of the board members who quit said a struggle with staff had begun after the clinic’s executive director left in November 1997. Dr. Barbara Hanna, the clinic’s medical director, said services for the more than 200 clients cared for by the clinic will not change. “We are in a period of reorganization,” she said in a telephone interview last night.