Look Back ... on a plan to start the bypass, 1997

June 3, 1947, in The Star: Actor Forrest Tucker of Hollywood, Calif., was a recent guest in Anniston of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Davis and was delightfully entertained at several social affairs in people’s homes and at the Country Club, during his visit here. And speaking of parties, several home events noted in the social columns today have been held to honor Miss Marie Cater Strong, who will soon be married to Martin Lewis Wakefield. Also this date: Recorder’s Court made it very clear this morning that hogs, at least live ones, are neither wanted nor permitted within Anniston city limits. Six people had to pay fines and costs averaging about five dollars each.
June 3, 1997, in The Star: Weaver’s new City Hall building is on its way toward being completed, lacking some basic interior finishing details such as plumbing fixtures, tile and carpet, said City Clerk Nan Estes. That being the case, it appears move-in date is still several weeks away. Also this date: Debate over whether to build an overpass or an underpass at the southern end of the Eastern Bypass around Anniston might change which part is built first. Work on the four-lane highway should start as scheduled next year, but it might begin at Lee Brass Hill north of the railroad tracks instead of starting at I-20, said Bob Jackson, transportation chairman of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. Oxford Mayor Leon Smith opposes building a bridge over the railroad tracks because he says it would harm businesses along U.S. 78 in that section. He prefers raising the tracks up and building the bypass beneath it, requiring cars to stop first at a traffic light on 78.