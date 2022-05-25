Look Back ... mourners pay respects to prominent couple, 1997

May 25, 1947, in The Star: By the time school bells ring again in the fall, says Anniston schools Superintendent Rayburn Fisher, officials hope to have fluorescent lighting installed in more than half of the system’s facilities. Since the program was started in November, more than 700 fluorescent fixtures have been installed in the schools, and Fisher said that teachers and students of the schools where the conversion has taken place were highly pleased by the effect. Fluorescent fixtures have been recommended by the U.S. Office of Education. Also this date: Dr. Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State Teachers College, will be the principal speaker at the Memorial Day services tonight at 8 at Central Presbyterian Church, as Annistonians gather to pay tribute to American soldiers who lost their lives in two world wars.
May 25, 1997, in The Star: Five days after Eugene and Gertrude Ervin were killed in a south Alabama car accident, a host of mourners yesterday trailed through their funeral home business to express sympathy to the Ervins’ survivors, which included 10 children, 13 grandchildren and 19 brothers and sisters. The couple’s own funeral will be today at 3 at 17th Street Baptist Church.