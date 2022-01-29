Look Back ... Golden Springs parents fight for their school, 1997

Jan. 29, 1947, in The Star: A 25-year-old Norwegian sailor by the name of Kaare John Hjemgard has been taken from Anniston to Mobile by two Border Patrol officers from the Department of Immigration. The reason Hjemgard was in Anniston is that he basically took a wrong turn somewhere; he had sailed from Oslo to Houston during December, but in Houston got separated from his ship, tried to catch up with it in Galveston, but then wound up in Mobile, from which he took a bus to this section of the state. He said he’d been looking for a job which would permit him to remain in the U.S. Subsequently, he reached Anniston and expressed surprise when informed this city was not on a seacoast.
Jan. 29, 1997, in The Star: A group of Golden Springs parents decided last night to fight the 1973 desegregation court order that is cause more tension in an already beleaguered school system. The parents’ meeting took place at the same time the Anniston City Council voted 3-2 to dismiss current school board members. This morning, some parents said that while they hope a new board would be more receptive to the public, the change won’t affect their plan to fight the court order. They oppose, for example, the idea of closing Johnston Elementary School and transferring those students to other elementary schools, including some 150 to Golden Springs. “We’re being bullied. That’s what Dr. Goodwin is doing to us. It’s fight or flight, and I’m ready to fight,” said Becky Hollingsworth, referring to the Anniston school superintendent. Parents said they fear that academic standards and discipline, already under assault by bused-in children who aren’t accustomed to the structure of Golden Springs Elementary, will deteriorate further.