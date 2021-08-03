Look Back ... FUMC Anniston delights in missionary's visit, 1996

Aug. 3, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 3, 1996, in The Star: The congregation of First United Methodist Church in Anniston had the pleasure this weekend of welcoming back to town Lena Eschtruth, a missionary the church has supported for 36 years. The African nation where Lena and her husband, Dr. Glen Eschtruth, performed their good works was Zaire. It’s also the place where, in April 1977, Dr. Eschtruth was executed by rebels who had invaded from neighboring Angola, their goal being to establish a communist government. Yet Mrs. Eschtruth has continued the couple’s work in Zaire through the years, and on Sept. 3 she’ll return to keep doing it. Also this date: Two new programs funded by the Economic Development Consortium to retrain Fort McClellan workers duplicate services already available through the fort, Army employment officials say. They say Fort McClellan’s workers can get those same services through its Army Career and Employment program, which provides access to computers, job counselors and a database of vocational and educational opportunities. “What a waste of money — the government is out there doing that already,” said Sonny Miller, a job counselor for the state employment service. The consortium decided last month to spend $100,000 to fund programs teaching computer skills and job-search skills, geared primarily to Fort McClellan workers.