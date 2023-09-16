Look Back ... Before there was WebMD, there was the library, 1998

Sept. 16, 1948, in The Star: Procuring textbooks for the school year turned out to be a major problem for some Anniston parents and schoolchildren last week. Lines two blocks long kept people outdoors in the heat for so long that several persons fainted due to the stress. It became clear that a contributing factor to the crowded mess is that a number of Anniston school textbooks had been updated, forcing the purchase of all-new volumes unobtainable on the used book market. In response to an inquiry made by The Star, the superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education said he’s learned from Anniston’s superintendent that plans for next year’s textbook distribution will include distributing the book lists earlier and providing additional space to take care of purchasing the books. Also this date: Certain schoolchildren’s needs are more basic. Frank J. Little, attendance officer for Calhoun County schools, says that about a dozen children are staying out of school solely for the lack of proper clothing. Recalling how generously the public responded to a similar appeal last year, Mr. Little is asking that people with children’s clothing in wearable condition donate it to the school system so that it may be delivered to the families who need it. Children from ages 8 to 14 are the ones affected.
Sept. 16, 1998, in The Star: Readers will see more books on health-related topics in public libraries throughout Calhoun County, thanks to a $35,000 grant from the Stringfellow Health Trust. The money was part of $458,000 that the trust gave yesterday to nine health care organizations in Calhoun County. Said Anniston public library director Bonnie Seymour, “We will be able to answer a lot more questions. We get a lot of people who come here straight from their doctor’s office and want a book on the subject.”